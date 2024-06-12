Youth murdered by rival gang at Tasmac outlet in Korukkupet; police inspector suspended for inaction

CHENNAI: A 24 year old youth was fatally attacked by a gang inside a bar attached to a Tasmac outlet in Korukkupet on Monday. The youth succumbed to his injuries later in the day at the hospital.

While Police have arrested four persons in connection with the murder, Korukkupet Police Inspector R Yuvaraj was placed under suspension by the top brass for failing to prevent the murderous attack despite being informed in advance about the possibility of a gang attack.

The deceased, A Dinesh of Tondiarpet is a rowdy. On Monday, Dinesh was drinking at a bar on Ekambaram street, Korukkupet when a gang of six rounded him up.

The gang wielded weapons and attacked Dinesh repeatedly, unmindful of the other patrons in the bar. The gang then fled the scene.

Dinesh was moved to a hospital where he succumbed later in the day. Korukkupet Police registered a case of murder and arrested V Santhosh (23) of Korukkupet, B Arun

Kumar (19) of Kodungaiyur, B Sivakumar (23) and R Lokesh (19) - both from Tondiarpet in connection with the murder.

Probe revealed that few months ago, the deceased Dinesh and his accomplices had attempted to murder Santhosh and inflicted grievous injuries on him. They were arrested in the case and recently came out on bail.

On learning this, Santhosh plotted to exact revenge and huddled up a gang to murder Dinesh.

All the accused are history sheeters. They were produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.

Search is on for two other suspects.