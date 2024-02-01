Youth murdered by lover's relatives in Perungalathur

CHENNAI: A 21-year-old youth was murdered by his lover's relatives in Perungalathur on Wednesday night.



The deceased was Jeeva of Thiruvallur Street in Perungalathur and used to play instruments at funerals. Police said Jeeva was in a relationship with a girl in Gundumedu but the girl's parents opposed their relationship and warned her not to speak with Jeeva many times.

Recently the girl's family arranged a marriage for her and stopped contact with Jeeva completely. Jeeva, who became angry, shared photos which they took together to the groom over social media and then the marriage was called off by the groom's family.

On Wednesday night Jeeva went to Gundumedu to meet the girl but the relatives of the girl who noticed Jeeva started to attack him with wooden logs. Police said Jeeva's pet dog was accompanying him and the gang killed the dog and they hacked Jeeva to death. On information, the Peerkankaranai police who visited the spot retrieved the body and sent it for post-mortem to the Chromepet GH.

The police have registered a case and the search is on to capture the girl's family and their relatives who are missing.