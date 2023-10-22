Youth murdered, body found with cut injuries on Mamallapuram beach

CHENNAI: In a case of suspected murder, Police on Sunday recovered the body of a 23 year old youth with cut injuries on the Mamallapuram beach.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the deceased was working as a horse handler, taking tourists for horseback rides.

The deceased was identified as Ruben alias Udumban, a native of Thanjavur. Police investigations revealed that he started working in the tourist town five years ago.

He is unmarried and is living alone, police said.

On Sunday morning, locals found Ruben's body with cut injuries and alerted the police. On reaching the scene, they secured his body and sent it for post mortem.

Police enquiries revealed that he was last seen having drinks and ganja with a gang of youth near the beach on Saturday night.

Police suspect an argument to have broken among the youth which could have led to the murder. Mamallapuram police have detained five people in connection with the case and are investigating.