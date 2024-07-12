Youth murdered, body buried in Paalar riverbed in Walajabad

CHENNAI: A 21-year-old youth was allegedly murdered and his body was buried in the Paalar riverbed in Walajabad on Thursday.

The deceased Danush alias Tharun (21) of Iyyampet in Walajabad had completed his UG and was waiting for the TNPSC results.

On July 6, when Tharun was having dinner at his house a group of friends who visited his house picked up Tharun on the bike and left the house. Police said after that Tharun did not return home and his mobile phone was also switched off.

Following that his parents filed a missing complaint in the Walajabad police station and the police had registered a case. Meanwhile, on Thursday evening the villagers of Villivalam noticed a human leg in the Paalar river bed. Soon the villagers informed the police and the Walajabad police team who rushed to the spot. During the investigation, the police found the leg belonged to Tharun and his body was also buried in the same place. Later in front of the Revenue officials, the police digged out the body and after confirming it was Tharun the body was sent to the Chengalpattu GH for post-mortem.

The police have registered a case and have detained Tharun's friends and further investigation is on to find the motive behind the murder.