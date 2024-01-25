Youth held for sharing obscene photos of woman on social media

CHENNAI: The police on Tuesday arrested a 22-year-old who shared obscene photos of his estranged female friend on social media and to her friends through messaging platforms.

The woman had filed a complaint with the South Zone cybercrime police station claiming that her social media accounts were hacked and obscene photos of her were sent to her friends and relatives.

A case was registered under sections of IPC, Information Technology (IT) act and Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women (TNPHW) Act and began investigations.

After obtaining the IP address and other details, police traced the accused, and arrested S Thameem Ansari (22) of Alwarthirunagar and seized his cell phone. Investigations revealed that Ansari was known to the complainant. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.