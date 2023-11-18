Youth held for risky bike stunts on NH

CHENNAI: The Chengalpattu police on Friday arrested a 21-year-old youth who was performing bike stunts on the highway and uploading videos on social media. He was performing dangerous stunts even before getting a licence, police said.

After the videos of a youngster performing dangerous stunts on the National Highway near Chengalpattu went viral, the Chengalpattu Taluk police traced the youth, identified him as Gokul of Pulipakkam in Chengalpattu. Staff of a private firm there, Gokul used to perform stunts on his bike and upload such videos on his social media handle.

On Friday morning, the police went to his house and inquired with his parents to find that Gokul was staying in Malrosapuram in Singaperumal Koil. The team headed there and arrested him. During the inquiry, the police found that Gokul had not even applied for a driver’s licence but had been driving the bike for the past few years. The police are now trying to trace his friends who helped Gokul in filming the videos of the stunts.







