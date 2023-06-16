Youth held for misbehaving with jogger

CHENNAI: Police on Thursday arrested a 22-year-old youth for misbehaving with a woman who was jogging on the Medavakkam flyover.

The victim, a young woman from Vengaivasal, had been engaged in her regular jogging routine on Sunday evening when she decided to capture the scenic view from the flyover on her mobile phone.

At that time, a young man on a red scooter halted near her, fixating his gaze upon her. Feeling uncomfortable, the woman started to walk away, but the man followed her and subjected her to inappropriate behaviour.

Overwhelmed by what happened, the woman cried out for help while managing to capture photos and videos of the assailant on her mobile phone who allegedly groped her. She bravely shared her ordeal on social media platforms and various groups.

Subsequently, the message gained traction and was brought to the attention of the Tamil Nadu DGP. Following this, the Pallikaranai police were alerted to take action to ensure justice for the victim.

The police registered a case and based on information given by her, the police arrested Agilan alias Agileshwaran (22) from Trichy on Wednesday.

During the investigation, it was revealed that Agilan had relocated to Chennai a few months ago and had been performing at weddings. He admitted to the misbehaviour with the woman following which the police took Agilan into custody. Further investigations are on.