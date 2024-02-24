Youth held for harassing woman in Vadapalani

CHENNAI: Chennai: City Police on Friday arrested a 21-year-old man for allegedly harassing a woman in Vadapalani last Wednesday.

The complainant, a 23-year-old woman was walking along Bajanai Kovil street with her sister when the accused who trailed them in a two wheeler made inappropriate gestures and uttered inappropriate words at the women.

When the women shouted and raised alarms, the man fled the scene. Subsequently, a complaint was filed at Ashok Nagar Police station after which a case was registered under sections including TamilNadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act (TNPHW Act).

After perusing the CCTV footage, Police arrested the accused R Vignesh (21) of Kodambakkam.

He was produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.