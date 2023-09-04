Youth hacked to death in shop in Kelambakkam on Monday

CHENNAI: A 26-year-old man was hacked to death by a group of men inside his shop in Kelambakkam on Monday. Police said it was revenge killing.

Balaji of Kelambakkam owns an electrical shop in Pudupakkam. On Monday afternoon, when Balaji was in his shop, a group of men who came in two cars barged into the shop of Balaji started attacking him using sickles. Later, after confirming that Balaji was dead, the gang escaped from the spot in their vehicles.

On information, the Kelambakkam Police, who visited the spot, retrieved the body and sent it for post-mortem to the Chengalpattu Government Hospital.

Later, the police during the investigation found that Suganya was running a Xeror shop near Balaji's shop a year ago. In October 2022, Suganya died in a fire accident in her shop. Initially, it was said that Suganya committed suicide, but later police found she was murdered by Balaji's father Kumar (56).

Police said Balaji and Suganya were in a relationship and Kumar, who didn't like it, decided to kill Suganya and triggered the fire. After the incident, Kumar was arrested and he was sent to prison.

On Monday, Suganya's brothers to take revenge barged inside the shop, hacked Balaji to death, and escaped from the spot.

The Kelambakkam Police have registered a case and are searching for the murderers who are missing.