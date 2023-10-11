Youth hacked to death in Sholavaram

CHENNAI: A 25-year-old youth was hacked to death by an unidentified gang at Sholavaram near Red Hills on Monday night.

The deceased was identified as Sarath Babu, a casual labourer. Investigations revealed that he was murdered around midnight on Monday.

Babu was walking back home after work when he was rounded up by a gang near Karanodai market. He attempted to flee, but the gang chased him and assaulted him with machetes, fatally injuring him, police said.

They escaped in the motorbikes they rode in. A few minutes after the attack, passerby noticed Babu lying in a pool of blood and alerted the police, who secured him to a hospital, where he was declared as brought dead.

The body was then moved to a government hospital for post-mortem.

Sholavaram police have registered a case and are investigating. The motive behind the murder is yet to be ascertained. Police are perusing the CCTVs on roads leading to the scene of crime to identify the suspects.