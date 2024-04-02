Youth Foundation aims to transform govt. school in Madhavaram through innovative initiatives

CHENNAI: PYA Evolve Foundation, a division of the Pehchaan Youth Association, comprises members hailing from Rajasthan and Gujarat, now residing in Chennai. Established a few months ago, the group consists of individuals aged between 21 and 35 years. Over the last few months, volunteers from the foundation have been actively engaged in innovative initiatives aimed at transforming a government school.

Sachin Bagmar, the managing trustee of PYA Evolve Foundation, tells DT Next, “We wanted to make a big impact sustainably. We identified a school that urgently needed help with basic facilities. Our goal is to provide a better learning environment for the children. Although privately owned, the PNSS Primary School in Madhavaram receives government aid. However, it faces several challenges. The school currently lacks basic amenities and a suitable learning atmosphere. The student’s education is hindered by the lack of proper facilities and resources and poor sanitation. So, we’ve decided to tackle these issues step by step.”

Volunteers involved in painting the walls of a school

Recently, the team initiated a project called the Gyaan Canvas project to revamp the school walls with vibrant colours. “We partnered with Care and Welfare Foundation, which sends volunteers. They’re professional artists who helped beautify the school, creating a visually stimulating environment for students and teachers. Currently, we’ve completed the corridors and dining area. The rest of the building will be done after the elections. We aim to give the school a rainbow theme.”

In the future, the foundation plans to replicate this model by collaborating with more government schools. “We also aim to partner with companies for their CSR projects, helping them meet their objectives while benefiting schools in need,” he adds.