Youth fights with parents, jumps on electric cable, dies

CHENNAI: An inebriated 23-year-old man died by suicide by jumping on the overhead electric cables from the terrace of his friend’s house in Old Perungalathur on Monday night.

The deceased was identified as Daniel of Manthoppu in Tambaram. He had fought with his parents and gone to his friend Manikandan’s house on Kamarajar Road in Old Perungalathur on Monday.

At night, Daniel and Manikandan consumed liquor together. After that, police said Manikandan had told him to return home but the latter had told him that he would rather die than go back to his parents.

At around 11.30 pm, Daniel went to the terrace and jumped on the overhead electric cables. After he landed on the cable, the power supply was interrupted due to a short circuit but his body was hanging on the top.

The public who noticed the incident cried for help. The Tambaram Fire and Rescue team rushed to the spot after turning off the power supply, and brought down his body.

The Peerkankaranai police retrieved the body and sent it for post-mortem to the Chromepet GH. The police have registered a case and further inquiry is on.