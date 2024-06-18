Youth electrocuted while dancing atop goods train in Korukkupet

CHENNAI: A 19-year-old youth was electrocuted when he danced with his friends atop a goods train in Korukkupet on Saturday morning. The deceased was identified as Kavin Siddharth.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, Kavin Siddharth was playing with his friends on top of the train when his hand accidentally came into contact with an electric wire and he got electrocuted. He died on the spot.

The railway police have registered a case and are conducting an investigation.