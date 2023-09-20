Youth dies after falling off Padi flyover

CHENNAI: A 21-year-old youth died in a road accident on Wednesday morning after his bike hit the parapet wall of the Padi flyover and he fell to the ground from a height of over 50 feet. The deceased was identified as D Bharath, a B Com graduate who was searching for a job. Police said that he neither possessed a driving license nor was wearing a helmet.

On Wednesday morning, around 5.30 am, Bharath took his father's two-wheeler and was riding towards Kolathur from his residence in Villivakkam when the accident happened. Police suspect Bharath to have oversped and lost control of his bike which led to him ramming the vehicle onto the parapet wall, leading to his death.

Bharath suffered grievous head injuries and was moved to the Kilpauk Medical College Hospital (KMCH) where he succumbed to his injuries later in the day. Thirumangalam Traffic Investigation Wing (TIW) registered a case and secured the youth's body and sent it for post-mortem.