Youth cons 75-year-old woman near Kilpauk; escapes with her gold chain

CHENNAI: Police have launched a search for a youth who snatched 5.5 sovereign gold chain from an elderly woman near Kilpauk Medical College Hospital (KMCH) by diverting her attention by claiming that he could help her get Rs 10 lakh through a central government scheme.

The victim, a 75-year-old woman identified as Santha is a resident of Tiruverkadu. On Thursday, the elderly woman came to the government hospital in Kilpauk to buy medicines for her husband when the incident happened.

Police said that a yet-to-be-identified youth initiated a conversation with Santha by claiming that he could help her avail Rs 10 lakh through a central government scheme and said that she had to fill a form.

He made the woman give her gold chain to him by making her believe that the chain has a number which is required in the form and when she gave the chain, he fled.

Based on a complaint, police are investigating.