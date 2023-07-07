Youth attacks girl for turning down proposal in Nandambakkam

CHENNAI: Angry over not accepting his love proposal, a 22-year-old youth attacked a college girl with a knife in Nadambakkam on Friday. However, the police managed to arrest the stalker in a couple of hours by chasing him for 3 km.

The victim Ashmitha (18) of Nandambakkam in St Thomas Mount was a first-year college student. Police said Naveen of Kalaingar Nagar in St Thomas Mount was interested in Ashmitha and proposed his love to her. However, the girl was not interested in the relationship and was avoiding Naveen.

On Friday evening, Ashmitha was returning home from college and when she was walking in the Seven well street in St Thomas Mount Naveen intercepted Ashmitha to talk with her. Ashmitha avoided Naveen and started to walk fast to the house. Soon Naveen became angry and he took a knife and slashed her throat and ran away from the spot.

Police said with heavy blood loss Ashmitha fell unconscious on the road and she was rushed to a nearby private hospital by the public. The Nandambakkam police team who rushed to the spot held injuries and started to trace Naveen with the help of his mobile number.

The police found that Naveen was also roaming in the same locality. After a few minutes, Naveen learned that he was surrounded by the police and tried to run from the spot but the police went for a chase and managed to catch Naveen after a chase of about 3 kilometres.

Police said due to tiredness Naveen became unconscious and he was recovered and taken to the police station. The police have registered a case and further inquiry is on.