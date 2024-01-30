Youth arrested under Pocso Act for marrying 15-year-old

CHENNAI: A 28-year-old man was arrested on Sunday under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act for allegedly marrying a 15-year-old girl, earlier this month.

All Women Police Station (AWPS) in Pulianthope arrested M Karthick, a daily wage labourer, based on a complaint from the parents. They alleged that he had promised a relationship to the girl, eloped with her and got married. He then started living with her at a relative’s house.

On learning their whereabouts, her parents alerted the cops who summoned the couple for enquiry. After confirming that the girl is a minor, police counselled her and sent her home while Karthick was booked under the Pocso Act and arrested. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.