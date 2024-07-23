Youth arrested for snatching passengers mobile phone at Koyambedu bus terminus

CHENNAI: City Police on Monday arrested a 24-year-old youth for allegedly snatching the mobile phone of a man waiting for a bus at the Chennai Mofussil Bus Terminus (CMBT) in Koyambedu.

The incident happened on Sunday night. The victim, R Ravinathan of Nagapattinam had come to Chennai for a catering contract.

On Sunday night, he was waiting near CMBT when a bike borne duo snatched the mobile phone from Ravinathan’s hand and fled the scene.

Based on his complaint, CMBT Police registered a case and after going through CCTV footage, police zeroed in on the suspects.

On Monday, Police arrested one of them- P Santhosh (24) of Padiyanallur near Red Hills and seized the stolen mobile phone and the two wheeler used in the crime from him.

He was produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.

Search is on for his accomplice.