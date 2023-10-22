Young dancers perform 40 km Bharatanatyam attempting world record

MAMALLAPURAM: In a heartwarming display of determination and enthusiasm, a group of Bharatanatyam students embarked on a 40-kilometer journey from Mamallapuram to Chengalpattu to attempt to create a world record on Sunday, performing the traditional artform along the way.

The students from Vinayaka Natya Vidyalaya, located in Mamallapuram, undertook the extraordinary endeavor, showcasing their devotion to the classical dance form.

The journey started from Mamallapuram at around 5.30 am and proceeded through Vadakadambadi, Echur, Thirukkazhukundram, and Nemmeli, culminating at Chengalpattu.

The students were accompanied by their parents. The Bharatanatyam performances were woven seamlessly into the journey, with the students performing the art form at various intervals along the way.

"This remarkable initiative not only reflects the dedication and passion of these young Bharatanatyam enthusiasts but also highlights the importance of preserving and promoting traditional Indian art forms, " said Meenakshi Raghavan, the principal of the Vinayaka Natya Vidyalaya.

The faculty said that they provided the students with the necessary training and guidance to ensure they could undertake this challenging journey, emphasising the significance of physical fitness and practice for Bharatanatyam dancers.

This journey was undertaken and it garnered the attention and admiration of local residents who gathered to witness the dedication of the students.