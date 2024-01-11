Yoga more than just fitness, says 18-yr-old yoga practitioner

CHENNAI: Mohana Vijaya Raghavi’s day starts with her college and her evenings are dedicated to yoga. She started practising yoga as a past time at the age of 14. However, she went on to discover her true calling. “Once I started practising yoga regularly, it became my passion and I wanted to pursue it professionally. I have pursued a diploma in yoga and have completed teacher training in the same,” says the 18-year-old.

In a span of four years, Raghavi has her name written in six world records and one national record. She has set a record of being in the Ganda Bherundasana pose for 15 minutes in the India Book of Records. “I am providing yoga training to more than 40 students at free of cost in my college,” she says, who is currently pursuing her Bachelor’s degree.





Raghavi’s family is supportive of her dream. “My father is my inspiration. When he was a teenager, he wanted to get into the National Cadet Corps (NCC) but due to family situations, he was forced to stay away from that. Unlike many parents, my father didn’t force me to achieve what he didn’t. Rather encouraged me to choose the path I wanted,” she shares. “I want to achieve something in life and carve a niche for myself,” adds the yoga practitioner.



According to Raghavi, yoga is more than just fitness. “It is something which gives you the opportunity to spend time with your soul. We spend our leisure time hanging out with friends, glued to gadgets and many more. But it is way more important to allocate time for our body and soul,” she explains. She also feels that the government’s initiatives to spread awareness about yoga are fruitful. “People are becoming health conscious but that is not enough. It should reach the nook and corner of the state,” remarks the record-holder, who wishes to pursue a Master’s in yoga and naturopathy and start her own yoga centre.

Raghavi is on a mission to set a Guinness record but is waiting for good guidance and support to achieve the same. Breaking the myths about yoga, she affirms, “There are many myths surrounding yoga that it is age or gender bound, which is untrue. People think that the ones who are stout cannot do yoga. But with practice, anyone can do any complicated asanas.”