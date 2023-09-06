Yellow alert issued for seven districts of TN till Sep 10

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) issued yellow alert for several districts of Tamil Nadu predicting heavy rain till September 10 due to change in wind pattern. In the coming days, light to moderate rain is expected in almost all the districts of the state.

"Moderate northwesterlies/westerlies/southwesterlies prevail over the subdivision in the lower tropospheric level. Under its influence, heavy rain along with thunderstorm activity is likely to occur over The Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Theni, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, Dindigul, Tiruppur, districts of Tamil Nadu are given yellow alert till Sunday. And some isolated areas in the state are expected to witness moderate showers," said a senior RMC official.

Chennai and suburbs have been experiencing moderate to heavy rain in the night times for the last few days. The rainfall activity is expected to continue for the next three days due to change in wind flow pattern, and cloud formation.

Also, the maximum temperature is likely to reduce in the coastal districts including Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, and Chengalpattu districts.

Meanwhile, the fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea, as wind speed reaching 45 kmph to 55 kmph is likely to prevail over Tamil Nadu coast, Gulf of Mannar, and Comorin area for the next two days.

A weather blogger stated that the low off the coast of Andhra Pradesh / Odisha is expected to keep the momentum going for southwest monsoon.

Meanwhile, the weak convergence will bring moderate thunderstorms over parts of interior Tamil Nadu which could cross the coast late night over KTCC with rains to Chennai and outskirts.

According to RMC rainfall data, in the last 24 hours the highest amount of rainfall was recorded in Tiruvannamalai with 6 cm.

Followed by Krishnagiri 5 cm, Villupuram 4 cm, Salem, Coimbatore, and Kallakurichi received 3 cm of rainfall each.