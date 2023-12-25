Xmas mails to cups of cheer: Notes of love with postcards

CHENNAI: A postcard, not merely a piece of paper, is an evermore promise one makes to another. Medha L Easwar, an illustrator and a graphic designer from the city has exquisitely crafted this snapshot in time with her Christmas postcard edition for the year.

“Postcards, however thin on the ground nowadays, are still a handmade note of love. In a time where long distance friendships and relationships are common, a personalised postcard shows an undying bond between people,” Medha explains.

With Christmas mails to the cups of cheer, every postcard has a story to tell, a childhood Christmas story of what life was like back in the day.

The 28-year-old graphic designer finds art as an expression of herself, of her dreams, desires and how she envisions life to be. Having studied traditional mediums of art, going the digital way seems to have tickled her fancy.

“As a kid, I started drawing even before I could form full sentences. For someone who took time to figure things out and constantly scuffled around different interests, art was the one thing that was constant throughout. It started with an interest in fashion, and my mother’s interest towards Indian crafts,” states Medha, who, after finishing her Bachelors in Economics from Stella Maris College, went ahead to pursue her Diploma in Fashion Designing from Milan.

Her art exudes warmth and relatability, where she limns slow-living through her work.

Medha L Easwar

“I hope people find a piece of themselves in it. My art celebrates the ‘everyday nothings’ and also focuses on women we encounter in our daily lives,” elucidates the illustrator.

Focusing on the amalgamation of traditional aspects into her modern digital artwork, the artiste doesn’t want her art to be restricted to one part of the society.

“Modern India is a blend of both, and I would like each of my work to underline that very aspect of our surroundings. I also like to sprinkle a tinge of nostalgia in my artistic pieces to bring us closer to memories long gone,” explains the artiste.

Romanticising the cozy month of December, Christmas time has forever been Medha’s most cherished childhood memory.

“As a kid, I used to sing at the church. Over the years I have continued to celebrate it with my childhood friends. My mother and I have our Christmas tradition of watching Christmas movies and baking cakes. The end of the year has a certain calmness in the air as we slowly wind down,” she reminisces.