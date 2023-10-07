WRD to relocate 455 families to Perumbakkam under Adyar River restoration project

CHENNAI: The Water Resources Department (WRD) to relocate 455 families from Ramapuram within Adyar River boundary as part of the restoration project.

The department has commenced camp on Saturday for those who are willing to shift to Perumbakkam.

"The process for eviction drive started six months ago and the biometric has been completed in the residential area near the water body. However, the residents refused to shift to Perumbakkam instead they urged for an alternate site in the city. There is no vacant house in the city even after several talks with the people they deny moving from Ramapuram and due to local politicians' pressure the process was kept on hold, " said a senior WRD official.

The department started camp to take count on the number of families willing to shift to the city outskirts. The official stated that the residents are unaware of the facilities in the area which is the prior reason to refuse to move from the city.

"On Saturday, two families relocated to Perumbakkam and their houses has been demolished. It might take a while to relocate the families and carry out the encroachment eviction drive. Later, we should take up the restoration work of the water body in the stretch, " added the official.

For over three years, over 2,000 encroachments have not been removed along the Adyar River bank as part of a restoration project due to court cases which remains a major challenge for the department.

As the buildings are in the elevated areas of the water body, they would not be affected during the monsoon.

The official added that they have removed encroachments in the low-lying areas near the river bund. So far, more than 5,000 encroachments cleared near the Adyar River bank, and the desilting, compound wall, and strengthening of the bund have been carried out. The department carries out pre-monsoon works in the city and suburbs.