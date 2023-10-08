WRD to discharge 100 cusecs of water from Chembarambakkam lake

CHENNAI: Following the intermittent spells in the city and suburbs, the shutters of Chembarambakkam Lake will discharge 100 cusecs of water at 4 pm on Sunday, the Water Resources Department (WRD) said.

The officials issued notice for the people in the low-lying areas.

“The reservoir almost reached its maximum storage and only post northeast monsoon in January we should store water beyond 22 feet. As the monsoon is likely to commence in the next few days the lake needs adequate space to store monsoon rain in the catchment area. During the recent rain, the catchment reached maximum level so the shutters will be opened in the evening to release 100 cusecs of water,” said a senior WRD official.

The outflow would be gradually increased based on the inflow in the reservoir catchment.

As the department released water before the northeast monsoon, Kundrathur Tahsildar issued a warning notice for the residents staying in the low-lying areas.

Though the water discharged before the northeast monsoon, the reservoirs would have enough capacity to store the water during intense rainfall for the next three months.

The department discharged water from Poondi reservoir on September 25 and the outflow has gradually decreased due to less rainwater in the catchment area.

At present, a minimal amount of 80 cusecs of surplus water has been released from the reservoir.

“The water discharged to Chembarambakkam and Red Hills reservoirs did not vary drastically. In addition, until 20,000 to 30,000 cusecs of water have been released there won’t be warning issued for the low-lying areas,” said another senior WRD official.

At present, Red Hills Reservoir has 2.409 mcft, Chembarambakkam Reservoir's present storage is 2,132 mcft, Poondi Reservoir currently has 2,648 mcft, and water storage in Kannankottai Thervoy Kandigai 484 mcft.