WRD relocates 5,000 families from Adyar River boundary so far

CHENNAI: The Water Resources Department (WRD) along with Greater Chennai Corporation relocated 205 families from Ramapuram living within the Adyar river boundary.

They have been shifted to Perumbakkam on Friday. The department mentioned that at least 5,000 families have been relocated across the city and 4,500 families would be shifted at the earliest.

A total of 455 families were enumerated in Kanu Nagar Habitation.

Of which 250 families were resettled in October, 2023 at Perumbakkam Phase V TNUHDB Scheme. Now, the Relocation of the remaining 205 families from Kanu Nagar to Perumbakkam Phase IX TNUHDB Scheme has commenced on Friday. The eviction drive was carried under the Adyar River Restoration Project of Chennai Rivers Restoration Trust (CRRT) project.

"To have a smooth relocation process, a series of consultations and confidence building activities are conducted with the families. Families are sensitized on the facilities being provided in the TNUHDB Scheme areas and benefits provided under the Resettlement and Rehabilitation programme, " said a senior WRD official.

The relocated families were given one-time shifting allowance of Rs.5,000 per family, subsistence allowance of Rs.2,500 for 12 months (Rs.30,000) per family, electricity service connection and various community development programmes for enhancing their livelihood and other activities. Transportation facilities for families to shift from Kanu Nagar to Perumbakkam have been organised by GCC. Food and water is provided for three days to all relocated families.

"A total of 9,500 families living within the Adyar River boundary were identified for Resettlement and Rehabilitation under the restoration project. Till date, as many as 5,000 families were relocated and remaining 4,500 families from 9 locations will have to be relocated at the earliest, " added the official.