WRD released water from Chembarambakkam & Puzhal reservoirs

CHENNAI: The Water Resources Department (WRD) on Sunday released 25 cusecs and 40 cusecs of water from Chembarambakkam Lake and Poondi Reservoir respectively.

Following heavy downpours in the city and neighbouring districts, the department has taken precautionary measures.

"At least 157 cusecs inflow water reached the catchment area of the reservoir, so currently 25 cusecs water is discharged from the water body at 5.30 pm on Sunday. Based on the increase in the water flow to the reservoir, the outflow will also surge gradually," said a senior WRD official.

Similarly, the shutters in Red Hills reservoir have also opened where 50 cusecs of water been discharged as a precautionary measure.

The Meteorological department predicted intense spells over Chennai, Thiruvallur, Chengalpattu, and Kancheepuram districts for the next 24 hours.

It is noted that the major reservoir in the city Poondi Dam, has not released the surplus water on Sunday.

Though the department continues to discharge water from the city reservoirs during both the southwest and northeast monsoon seasons due to heavy rainfall in the capital city and neighbouring districts.

The official stated there is sufficient water in the water bodies and no drought situation would be witnessed in the city.