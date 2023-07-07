World Tamil Research Conference begins in Chennai after 55 years

CHENNAI: With the objective to promote multi-disciplinary research on modern scientific lines in all aspects of Dravidian studies in general, and of Tamil studies in particular, and in allied fields with active collaboration of international organisations and scholars interested in such studies, the World Tamil Research Conference has returned to Chennai after 55 years.

The International Association of Tamil Research (IATR) organised a three-day World Tamil Research Conference (From July 7 to 9), which is also called the '11th International Conference on Tamil Studies'.

On Friday, the Tamil Nadu Minister for Minorities Welfare and Non-Residents Tamils Welfare, Gingee KS Masthan inaugurated the 11th International Conference on Tamil Studies in the campus of Institute of Asian Studies in Semmencheri, Chennai.

Addressing in the inaugural ceremony, the state minister Gingee KS Masthan said that the researchers have proved that wherever the Tamils go, they considered the migrating country as their own country and working for its development.

"It is my responsibility to bring the views of Tamil scholars to the attention of the Chief Minister M K Stalin. The Tamil Nadu government will consider the views of Tamil scholars and will work to take forward the Tamil language and culture and livelihood of Tamils," he added.

On their part, Chennai (South) MP Thamizhachi Thangapandian and state Minorities' Commission Chairman S Peter Alphonse discursively slammed PM Modi and Governor RN Ravi saying that 'some people' are defaming the pride of the Tamil language.

"People who have nothing to do with the Tamil language are celebrating the Tamil language as their own and are defaming those who have sacrificed their lives in support of Tamil language by giving 'alternative views' and it is imperative that such conferences (World Tamil Research Conference) be held to protect the Tamil language from such conspirators, " they added.

Recalling the 2nd World Tamil Research Conference, the president of the International Association of Tamil Research (IATR), Ponnavaikko said that the Second World Tamil Research Conference was held with much pomp in Chennai January 3 to 10 in 1968, when CN Annadurai was the Chief Minister of the state and during that conference statues of Tamil scholars had been established at the Marina beach.

"Now the 11th International Conference on Tamil Studies is being held in Chennai after 55 years. This conference's theme is 'the New Historicist Study to rewrite the history of the Tamils, Tamil Language, Literature, Culture and Civilization based on Tamil Classics and revaluations of early and recent excavations and finding in Keezhadi and other scientific evidences of the Sangam period'. Earlier, we had planned to conduct the conference in Singapore. But as most of the scholars are from India, the venue was shifted to Chennai, " he added.

Speaking about the three-day conference, IATR general secretary Ulaganayaki Palani said that 200 Tamil scholars from all over the world are presenting their research papers in the conference.

"More than 1,050 scholars from 19 countries including US, Russia, Germany, France, Japan have shown interest in submitting research articles in this 11th World Tamil Research Conference and we have received more than 350 articles. But we have shortlisted only 200 articles that to be presented in the three-day conference, " she added.

On Friday, Scholars K Rajan and R Sivanatham presented their article titled 'Recent archaeological investigations and its impact on Tamil culture'.

And almost 200 scholars would present their articles relating to the 11th World Tamil Research Conference's theme before the academic committee of the IATR.

Meanwhile, T Marimuthu of Malaysia announced that the 11th World Tamil Research Conference will be held in Kuala Lumpur from July 21 to 23.

Explaining this, the IATR general secretary Ulaganayaki Palani said that our IATR's Malaysian wing is conducting the conference in Malaysia and there are no differences between us.

G John Samuel, Director of Institute of Asian Studies, Consulate Generals of Russia and South Korea were present on the occasion.