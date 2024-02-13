World Radio Day: A century informing, entertaining and educating

CHENNAI: It bound humanity for decades, as a theatre of the mind where storytelling began in confined audio spaces, exuberating millions of ears. Today marks the celebration of the World Radio Day, which focuses on the theme of ‘Radio: A century informing, entertaining and educating’.

From walking in for the audition two weeks prior to the launch in 2003 to becoming the first voice of Radio Mirchi, Sujatha Narayana, now an entrepreneur in the field of entertainment, has her name etched in the history of FM radio in the city.

Sujatha Narayanan

“It was on May 5, at exactly 5pm, that we launched the FM channel in Chennai. When we began as RJs, we never knew it was a profession. We were chosen based on a certain attitude and aptitude for the job and the brand. Back then, it was just a path to finding one’s voice, quite literally,” Sujatha states.

RJ Balaji, known for his lively and humorous demeanor, finds content in sharing his heart out talking about his day-to-day instances and learnings.

Highlighting the format radio culture in the US and comparing it with what it is in India, he states, “Format radio aims to reach a more or less specific audience according to a certain type of programming. In our country, we have failed in competing with the internet, which has dominated audiences across all age groups.”

His most famous talk show, Cross Talk, became popular in the early 2010, around the same time when internet as it is today was taking shape. The show went viral, “but through the means of the internet, and not so much the radio”, he says. Now, with the profitability for a radio station has diminished and stations have shut down, radio presenters are opting for the online route, he adds.

RJ Balaji

A good radio mirrors the mood of a place, and the lives of its people. In the rapidly evolving, fast-paced era of OTT and social media, P Kumutha, Network Programming Head, Hello FM, finds radio still dominating the right kind of people.

“This generation, where knowledge is short-lived and reliable information is sparse, is where radio scores, by offering quick, honest, and relatable communication, which is live, local, and interactive,” she states.

“Furthermore, as an unobtrusive medium, radio reaches out to its audience, while they are at home, or at work, or as they are on the move, yet without interrupting their lives. This is a feature that no other medium is even remotely capable of,” explains Kumutha.

For Sujatha, radio today is more like an entertainment brand and less of what it should represent - music. Then or now, the way a channel approaches its listener is what makes it stand out. “Having more music, less talk and lesser advertisements, and the quality of commercials can also make a difference to the listening experience. Incorporating more music, with a good mix of black and white songs, is something which only Hello FM and Suryan FM play now. Film music combined with today's chartbusters will make for a wider appeal among audiences which lacks,” the entrepreneur says.

Kumutha asserts the transition of the kind of content that the people of Chennai are drawn towards, with the listeners’ choice to be passed, and the citizens’ voices being in vogue.

P Kumutha

“While music continues to be the quintessential staple diet of radio, it is no longer the portable jukebox that it used to be. Today’s audiences are seeking more meaningful content and purposeful conversations, making radio an inseparable engagement between a city and its people,” Kumutha elucidates.

“Personalised content is the way ahead,” states RJ Balaji. Describing himself fearless in his opinions before when he started, the call out culture of the day and age has made him a conscious presenter.

Perpetuating the future impact and use of radio, it is essential for it to be an integral part of communities and conversations.

“In keeping with its history, being a resilient and malleable medium, radio will continue to stand the test of time on its own indomitable strength. However, it is the responsibility of radio professionals to preserve its spirit for posterity,” adds Kumutha.