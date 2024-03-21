World Puppetry Day: Reviving the timeless art of puppetry

CHENNAI: "I won't eat until I'm home," cries a boy undergoing chemotherapy. Doctors say his life is fading and all he needs is hope to return home. After many failed attempts, a ‘puppet’ succeeds. When it sings, the boy joins in.

"That's the power of this art form," says Shreedevi Sunil, a puppeteer and founder of Talking Turtles storytelling. She has been working as a puppeteer for almost 15 years.

She explains, "Puppet therapy isn't widely recognised, but children respond better to puppets. Using puppets for humorous conversations in hospitals lightens interactions among patients, healthcare providers, and caretakers. They can relieve tension, build connections, and offer a creative outlet."

March 21 is celebrated as World Puppetry Day and the day is dedicated to honouring the art form of puppetry and paying tribute to puppeteers worldwide.

Puppetry is prevalent across Indian states, each showcasing unique features.

For example, Tamil Nadu's Bommalattam narrates traditional folklore and mythology through folk music and instruments. Puppetry is also utilised in education to enhance the learning experience.

Kumar Shaw during an interactive puppetry session

Shadow puppetry

Children immerse themselves in the captivating world of puppets when their lessons are taught through this medium.

Kumar Shaw, co-founder of Kaliman Art Education, puppeteer, actor, and storyteller, emphasises the importance of incorporating art-based education to enhance children's learning.

"It's a way for children to express themselves better. When we tell a story through puppetry, it simplifies the process for children, leading to a better understanding of the subject. Schools should adopt interactive teaching methods like this to make learning enjoyable and easier for children," he suggests.

37-year-old Kumar has been conducting puppetry and storytelling workshops in schools across India, enabling kids to create unique narratives.

School children with puppets

Discussing the future of puppetry, Shreedevi states, "The reach of traditional puppeteers is often limited due to language barriers. While performing in local languages attracts a local audience, it doesn't facilitate a broader reach. I perform in English. Additionally, social media platforms offer excellent visibility to artisans, opening up new opportunities. Therefore, the government should focus on training native artisans, helping them build their profiles, and teaching them to leverage digital media for wider reach."

The artform, once celebrated for its compelling narratives and impeccable storytelling, is gradually losing its audience due to the rise of digital media, insufficient funding for artisans, and other factors.

It's high time for the government to take the initiative and create platforms to support artisans and revive this cherished tradition.