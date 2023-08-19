Begin typing your search...

World Photography Day: Stalin greets photojournalists, clicks photos of them

Stalin took to his official X handle and tweeted, 'By freezing the events and making the realities into art, the silhouettes go down in history!." (sic)

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|19 Aug 2023 7:54 AM GMT
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin with photojournalists at his residence. (Photo credit: Manivasagan N)

CHENNAI: To commemorate World Photography Day, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin met photojournalists at his residence on Saturday.

Breaking from the norm, the CM wielded a camera to capture the very photojournalists, who photograph him every day.

World Photography Day is celebrated on August 19 every year. Photographers and photography enthusiasts all over the world celebrate this day by capturing moments and emotions.

The day highlights the legitimate form of art and science encouraging photographers to experiment with different techniques, compositions, and styles.

The day traces back to its origin in 1837 when Frenchmen Louis Dagueere and Joseph Nicephore Niepce created the Daguerreotype, the earliest photography technique. According to the World Photography Day website, the theme this year is 'Landscapes'.

Online Desk

