World Photography Day: Stalin greets photojournalists, clicks photos of them

CHENNAI: To commemorate World Photography Day, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin met photojournalists at his residence on Saturday.

Breaking from the norm, the CM wielded a camera to capture the very photojournalists, who photograph him every day.

Stalin took to his official X handle and tweeted, "By freezing the events and making the realities into art, the silhouettes go down in history!." (sic)

World Photography Day is celebrated on August 19 every year. Photographers and photography enthusiasts all over the world celebrate this day by capturing moments and emotions.

The day highlights the legitimate form of art and science encouraging photographers to experiment with different techniques, compositions, and styles.

The day traces back to its origin in 1837 when Frenchmen Louis Dagueere and Joseph Nicephore Niepce created the Daguerreotype, the earliest photography technique. According to the World Photography Day website, the theme this year is 'Landscapes'.