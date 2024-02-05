Workshop on skull base surgery using cadaver held at Stanley hospital

CHENNAI: A one-day nationwide conference and training programme, along with a cadaver demonstration workshop on skull base surgery, was conducted at the Government Stanley Medical College and Hospital. The programme was accredited with Tamil Nadu Dr MGR Medical University.

Dr Mohan Kameswaran, senior ENT surgeon and chief teaching faculty, along with 25 faculty members from across the country, demonstrated the skull base surgical techniques.

As part of the programme, cancerous and non-cancerous growths at the base of the skull were removed, which were previously removed by opening the skull.

“This intricate area has critical structures of the brain, making surgical interventions particularly challenging and delicate,” said Dr Mohan.

With the skull base surgery, tumours are removed through the natural openings in the skull such as nose and ears with the help of an endoscope and microscope. “It’s a minimally invasive procedure that ensures patient safety and faster recovery without any complication,” explained Dr P Balaji, dean of the college.

The intra-operative navigation techniques were explained and hands-on training on a cadaver was also given. Through the interactive sessions, faculty members shared their expertise, insights and clinical experiences, illuminating the intricacies of skull base anatomy, surgical techniques and preoperative care.

HR&CE Minister Sekarbabu presented the ‘Doyen of Ear Surgery’ award to Dr Mohan in the seminar hall of Government Stanley Medical College. Dr Mohan has performed over 3,000 cochlear implant surgeries for poor people and he initiated cochlear implant surgery at Stanley hospital.