Workshop on palliative care held at Dr MGR varsity

Additionally, a MoU was signed between the two entities to carry out science and research-related works.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|8 Nov 2023 9:45 PM GMT  ( Updated:2023-11-08 21:46:03.0  )
CHENNAI: To create awareness on palliative care and preventive care, Pallium India, an NGO offering palliative care service, conducted a one-day workshop at Dr MGR Medical University on Wednesday.

Additionally, a MoU was signed between the two entities to carry out science and research-related works. For the first time, the university has planned to create a new department – Palliative Care at the national level to provide adequate training to doctors and other healthcare workers about palliative care and preventive treatment and to create awareness among the public, noted a release.

The university has planned to launch BSc in Palliative Care in the coming academic years. Vice-chancellor K Narayanaswamy, Dr MR Rajagopal, chairman of the NGO, and more than 800 doctors and nurses from various departments participated in the workshop.

