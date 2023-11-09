Workshop on palliative care held at Dr MGR varsity

CHENNAI: To create awareness on palliative care and preventive care, Pallium India, an NGO offering palliative care service, conducted a one-day workshop at Dr MGR Medical University on Wednesday.

Additionally, a MoU was signed between the two entities to carry out science and research-related works. For the first time, the university has planned to create a new department – Palliative Care at the national level to provide adequate training to doctors and other healthcare workers about palliative care and preventive treatment and to create awareness among the public, noted a release.

The university has planned to launch BSc in Palliative Care in the coming academic years. Vice-chancellor K Narayanaswamy, Dr MR Rajagopal, chairman of the NGO, and more than 800 doctors and nurses from various departments participated in the workshop.

