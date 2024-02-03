Workshop on natural calamities held in Chennai

CHENNAI: A one-day workshop titled "Learnings from twin natural calamities of December 2023 and way forward" was chaired by Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena. The workshop offered a venue for authorities who were directly involved in the Twin Calamities of December 2023 to discuss the difficulties encountered and choose the best course of action.

The officials were grouped into 7 teams and they discussed multi-hazard early warning systems, response, relief distribution, temporary recovery and reconstruction, urban planning to mitigate floods, community engagement and media relationship, a press release said.

Additional Chief Secretaries, principal secretaries, secretaries, heads of the departments representing police, fire services, district collectors, corporation officials and technical experts both from State and Central Government participated in the group discussion and suggested action plans, the release added.