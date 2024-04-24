Workshop explores how to build healthy connections in relationships

CHENNAI: In a world where many wonder about love and relationships, where can we find guidance? How do we handle the complexities of modern relationships, especially the challenges women face? These are the important questions that touch our hearts as we explore human connections. 'The Love Bubble' is a special two-day workshop designed by Puja Puneet, just for women. It offers a fun and reflective journey into understanding romance. Through playful and thoughtful activities, this workshop creates a space for laughter, affection, and meaningful connections.

Founder of Life by Design, Puja explains to DT Next that The Love Bubble is a fun workshop where women can explore romance in a relaxed setting. “Through playful activities, they learn about romantic love and self-love. The workshop teaches important skills like managing expectations, overcoming biases, and building positive beliefs in relationships. It also covers topics like maintaining a happy atmosphere in relationships through interactive discussions on different stages of love,” shares Puja.

The workshop spans two days. On April 27th, the session titled 'Bursting Your Bubble' will focus on understanding the different stages of love, recognizing potential challenges in relationships, and learning essential skills to handle conflicts gracefully. On April 28th, the session 'Creating the Love Bubble' will guide participants through personal exploration, helping them identify core values and create a personalised love routine.

The life coach emphasises the significance of love and connection in relationships. She explains that these elements help individuals to be selfless and respect each other's needs and desires. “Cultivating togetherness, whether with a partner or oneself, is crucial. Love and connection impact every aspect of our lives, from our relationships with family, partners, friends, and colleagues to our overall happiness, mental and physical health, and sense of fulfilment. Self-love is particularly important as it forms the foundation for mature love, reducing the need for validation from others,” concludes Puja. The workshop will take place on April 27 and 28 at Feathers A Radha Hotel.