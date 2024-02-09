Begin typing your search...

Workers injured after fall from height in IIT-Madras

The injured were identified as M Siva (47) of Theni district and K Pradeep Kumar (20) of Namakkal district. The duo was working with a contractor who was hired to undertake electrical work on the basketball court.

9 Feb 2024
CHENNAI: Two workers who were engaged in electrical work in the basketball court of the sports complex in IIT-Madras fell from a height and were seriously injured on Thursday.

The two of them were standing on a scaffolding and fixing a new lamp post when the accident happened. Other workers rushed to their aid and moved them to a hospital nearby.

Kotturpuram Police are investigating. Police said that Siva sustained a head injury and severe blood loss while Pradeep Kumar suffered a fracture on his left hand.

Police are investigating whether the workers were provided with all safety equipment.

