Worker falls to death at construction site near Otteri

CHENNAI: A 26-year-old guest worker died after he allegedly slipped and fell off the 17th floor of an under-construction building near Otteri on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Rampreet Kumar of Bihar. He was employed at a construction site at an apartment complex on Stephenson Road in Otteri.

On Saturday evening, when he was on the 17th floor and working near the edge of the floor, he accidentally slipped, police investigations revealed. His co-workers who witnessed the accident rushed to his aid, but Rampreet had bled to death before help could reach the spot, police said.

Commotion prevailed at the construction site for a while as workers demanded the presence of the contractor at the site to pay compensation to the victim's family.

Police pacified the group after which they dispersed and allowed the body to be taken for post mortem.

Otteri Police registered a case and are investigating.