Worker electrocuted in restaurant in Thoraipakkam while cleaning refrigerator

CHENNAI: A 24-year-old worker at a restaurant in Thoraipakkam got electrocuted while cleaning a refrigerator in the restaurant on Monday morning.

The deceased was identified as Dhan Kumar of Tripura.

He was working at a restaurant on Pallavaram-Thoraipakkam radial road near Thoraipakkam junction.

Police investigations revealed that Dhan Kumar was using water to clean the refrigerator along with two of his co-workers when he got thrown to the ground along with the two staff.

Other staff rushed to their aid and moved them to a hospital where Dhan Kumar was declared as brought dead.

Two others are under treatment.

Thoraipakkam Police booked a case against the manager and owner of the restaurant on several charges including causing death due to negligence and are investigating, Preliminary investigations have suggested an electricity leak to have led to the incident.

Further investigations are on.