Worker dies of of asphyxiation while cleaning sewer in Avadi

CHENNAI: A contractual worker died of asphyxiation after inhaling toxic gas in an underground sewer on Sunday, as reported by Daily Thanthi.

The incident occurred when four contractual workers of the Avadi Corporation were engaged in removing a blockage from an underground sewer in Kurinji Street, Avadi Saraswati Nagar.

While descending into the sewer, the deceased person, identified as Gopinath (25) from Arunthathipuram in Avadi, found it difficult to breathe after inhaling toxic gas and fell unconscious.

Upon information, a fire rescue department official team arrived at the scene and pulled Gopinath out from the sewer.

He was rushed to a government hospital nearby where doctors declared that he had already died.

His body was sent for autopsy to the Kilpauk Medical College Government Hospital.

Avadi police are investigating the incident.