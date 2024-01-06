Women’s college student battling for life after self-immolation bid

CHENNAI: An 18-year-old college student is battling for life after she immolated self in full public view in Adyar on Friday. Shanmugeswari of Karaikudi is a second year student pursuing BSc Biotech at a private college in Karaikudi, police said.

Investigations revealed that she had been staying at a relative’s house in the city to do a 15-day internship at a firm in Kodambakkam. Her internship ended on Friday and she was supposed to go back to her hometown with her father, Gnana Gurunathan, when the incident happened.

Shanmugeswari went to a fuel outlet and bought half-a-litre of petrol and doused herself. She then set herself afire in public, investigations revealed. Public rushed to her aid and put off the fire.

She was moved to the Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for treatment for her injuries. Police have registered a case and begun investigations.