Women, two others attack man for harassing her; arrested

CHENNAI: City police on Saturday arrested three persons, including a couple, after they assaulted a man with deadly weapons for harassing the woman.

The injured, K Sanjay Kumar (25) of Kolathur had liked a woman. Since the woman did not reciprocate his feelings, Sanjay was behind the woman’s friend, Abinaya, asking her help to initiate communication with the woman he liked.

Abinaya (21) had asked him to stay away from her, but Sanjay had persisted and was calling her over phone after which Abinaya informed her husband, Moses (23).

On September 8, when Sanjay was walking along Anna Nagar RTO office, Moses, Abinaya and their friend, Samuvel (19) rounded up Sanjay and attacked him with a knife.

Sanjay Kumar was rescued and admitted to a hospital. Based on his complaint, Anna Nagar police arrested the trio.