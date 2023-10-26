Women, students protest against lack of bus services in Melacheri

CHENGALPATTU: Tension prevailed in Melacheri on Wednesday when over 100 women and students staged a protest claiming that none of the buses were stopping in their route causing a lot of inconvenience on a daily basis.

Several students and women from Melacheri go to school and offices located in Chengalpattu, Tambaram and Maraimalai Nagar areas and heavily rely on town buses to travel.

However, residents of Melacheri have complained that the buses do not stop in their route as most of them are express buses and they speed past their bus stop without stopping for the waiting passengers.

The school students also claimed that though they have been given free bus passes, they have been forced to purchase tickets in express buses and despite repeated complaints, no action has been taken in this regard.

Following this, an exasperated group of women and students blocked the road and staged a protest on Wednesday morning prompting the police to rush to the scene.

After talks between the cops and the protesters, the latter dispersed when the officials promised to initiate action at the earliest.