Women, Son killed on spot after lorry hits bike

TIRUCHY: In a tragic turn to the regular commute to school, a mother-son duo died after a speeding lorry hit their two-wheeler. The victim’s daughter who was also on the vehicle sustained severe injury in Thanjavur on Thursday. Public resorted to a road blockade demanding action against speeding lorries and to establish a speed breaker at the particular spot.

On Thursday, A Sherina Begam (36) a resident from Sundaram Nagar near Thanjavur Medical College was taking her daughter Shafeeka (14) and son Saif (4) by her two-wheeler to drop them in a school where they were studying in Class 7 and LKG respectively.

Near the school, Sherina turned at the branch road at Reddipalayam to enter the school campus. A lorry, which was on a high-speed hit the two-wheeler and dragged them along for around 30 feet and ran over Sherina Begam. In the impact, Sherina was crushed to death on the spot while Shafeeka and Saif sustained severe injuries.

Onlookers rescued the injured children and rushed them to the Thanjavur Government Medical College. However, Saif succumbed and Shafeeka is in the ICU.

Meanwhile, residents staged a road blockade demanding action against the lorry driver. They also said that they have been demanding a speed breaker in front of the school. Later, upon assurance by the police, they dispersed.