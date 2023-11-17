Women protest in Thirukazhukundram for not including their names in KMUT scheme

CHENNAI: Around 50 women protested by blocking the Thirukazhukundram-Maduranthagam Road on Friday for not providing them the Rs 1000, under KMUT scheme.

The women in Valuthur village in Thirukazhukundram had applied for the Rs. 1000, but most of their names were not in the list. Following that, all of them reapplied for the scheme but their names were not there in the list which was released recently. Following that the women who got angry staged a protest by blocking the Thirukalukundram-Maduranthagam Road.

On information, the Thirukazhukundram police who visited the spot held peace talks with the protestors and the police advised them to apply once again and that their name would be included in the next list. Later the women gave up their protest and dispersed. Following the protest, the traffic was affected on the road for around an hour.