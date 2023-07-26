Women chase man into police station, attack SI who tried to intervene

CHENNAI: Two women who got into a road rage tiff with a motorist chased the man into Ashok Nagar police station and allegedly assaulted a woman sub-inspector who attempted to intervene on Tuesday.

Antony Savaripitchai of Vadapalani had allegedly questioned the two women for riding in a rash manner and dangerously close to his bike when they were riding along Third avenue road in Ashok Nagar. The two women had argued with the man and also started assaulting him in full public view.

The man took his bike and rode off, but saw that he was being chased by the two women after which he rode into the Ashok Nagar Police station. The women too rushed into the police station and attempted to hurt Antony when sub inspector, Hemalatha and constables, Rani and Ramkumar intervened to stop them. In the melee, the women assaulted the SI too.

Based on the man's complaint, Ashok Nagar Police registered a case and arrested K Sona, 23 and M Priya, 22- both hailing from Vadapalani.

They were produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.