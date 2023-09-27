Woman's hand amputated due to a rare disease at RGGGH

CHENNAI: A 35-year-old woman hand amputated after being diagnosed with a rare disease and treated at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH). The patient has been monitored by the doctors after amputation to save the person from a life-threatening condition, said health minister Ma Subramanian on Wednesday at the hospital.



While addressing the media, cardiology chief professor Dr Manohar stated that Jyoti was admitted on September 15 from a private hospital diagnosed with myocardial infraction and admitted to RGGGH for treatment. She was admitted to a cardiac ward and treated with appropriate drugs for two days. The doctors performed a coronary angiogram on the patient.

"Later, Jyoti developed swelling in the hand and during the examination it was found that there was blockage in a blood vessel. She also developed blood vessel blocks in her legs. Due to systemic arterial thrombosis blood clots occurred in many vessels, " said Dr Manohar.

He added that the patient had a heart attack due to comorbid conditions such as diabetes and hypertension. So, the right arm paralyzed due to a blood clot and it has been amputated. This is a rare disease with only 0.2 percent of patients diagnosed across the globe.