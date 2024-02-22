Woman’s death after assault: Two including college student secured

CHENNAI: Two women including a college student have been secured by the City Police in connection with the death of a woman, hours after she was allegedly beaten up by the duo after a domestic quarrel in Washermanpet on Wednesday.



The deceased was identified as V Muniamma (37), a construction labourer.

On Wednesday, around 5 pm, Muniamma’s neighbours had fetched water from a common tap and placed the bucket outside Muniamma’s house which led to an argument.

Two women, S Santhi (38) and her daughter S Valli (20), a college student assaulted Muniamma with wooden logs after the argument.

Within a hour of the incident, Muniamma complained of breathlessness and went to Government Stanley hospital for a check up and returned home.

Later in the night, she again complained of breathlessness and fainted and was rushed to the hospital where she was declared as brought dead.

Washermanpet Police registered a case and secured Santhi and Valli. Further investigations are on.