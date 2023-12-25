Woman with mental disabilities immolates self at park in Jafferkhanpet

CHENNAI: A 55-year-old woman with suspected mental disabilities died after she allegedly immolated herself at a corporation park in Jafferkhanpet on Sunday. Though the police could not identify the woman initially but later, based on a missing person report in KK Nagar police station, she was identified and her family was informed.



The MGR Nagar police said that the deceased was Usha of Jafferkhanpet. The police said that the woman was under treatment for the past fifteen years for her mental disabilities. She had tried to kill herself in the past also.

On Sunday evening, Usha reached the park and sat on a bench there. When no one was around, she immolated herself. Hearing her screams, people rushed to the spot and found her with burns, police said.

The MGR Nagar police rushed to the spot and sent her to a government hospital. There she succumbed to her injuries. Her body was then sent for postmortem.