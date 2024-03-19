Woman who set herself afire after fight with husband dies

CHENNAI: A 32-year-old woman who set herself on fire on Monday evening after a quarrel with her husband at their home in Thiruvottiyur succumbed to her burns at the Kilpauk Medical College Hospital on Tuesday.

The victim was identified as Gauthami.

She lived with her husband, Sivaraj, a truck driver in Thiuvottiyur.

Police investigations revealed that the two of them had frequent quarrels over Sivaraj's alleged extramarital affairs.

On Monday morning, Gauthami went through Sivaraj's mobile phone and picked up a fight with him.

Later in the night, when Sivaraj returned from work, Gauthami entered into an altercation again and set herself afire.

Her husband attempted to save her and he too suffered burn injuries.

Neighbours rushed to their aid and rescued the couple who were moved to the Kilpauk Medical College (KMC) hospital for treatment.

However, Gauthami succumbed to burns without responding to the treatment early on Tuesday.

Sivaraj is under treatment at the hospital with 40 per cent burns, police said.