Woman who immolated self succumbs in New Washermanpet

CHENNAI: A 50-year-old woman who set herself afire on Thursday allegedly due to being depressed over her deteriorating health succumbed to her burns at the hospital on Friday.

The deceased was identified as R Mahalakshmi of New Washermanpet. She was working as a domestic help.

Police said that she was living with her son, Velmurugan, a casual labourer.

According to police officials, the victim was a diabetic and also had high blood pressure.

On Thursday morning, she poured kerosene over her and set herself afire.

Neighbours rushed to her aid on hearing her screams and moved her to a hospital from where she was shifted to Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for treatment for her burn injuries.

Police said that she had sustained 60 per cent burns. Meanwhile, on Friday, she succumbed to the injuries without responding to treatment after which police recovered her body and moved it for post mortem.