Woman vendor stabbed at Saidapet railway station

CHENNAI: A 40-year-old woman was allegedly stabbed with a knife by an i-unidentified man near Saidapet Railway station on Wednesday night.

The victim, identified as Rajeshwari, sells snacks and fruits on suburban trains, police said. The woman was attacked by a man when she alighted at the Saidapet railway station around 8 30 pm. Preliminary investigations revealed that he boarded the train on the opposite side and fled. Other passengers alerted the authorities who moved the injured woman to a hospital for twreatment.

The motive for the attack is yet to be ascertained, police sources said. Police suspect the attack to be a rivalry over selling in sub-urban trains, but are not ruling out other possibilities. Government Railway Police have registered a case and are investigating. A couple of weeks ago, a 22 –year-old woman, who fell off MRTS (Mass Rapid Transport System) train at Indira Nagar Railway station on July 2, after two men snatched her phone succumbed to her injuries at a hospital.

Government Railway Police (GRP) had arrested two men- Vignesh (27) of Foreshore estate and Manimaran of Adyar (19). The deceased, S Preethi of Kandhanchavadi was working as an accountant at a private firm. On July 2 (Sunday), she went to her office and boarded a train from Kotturpuram to reach Tiruvanmiyur. When the train reached Indra Nagar railway station, the accused snatched her mobile phone when she was standing near the footboard, and in the melee, she fell onto the platform.